Superheroes spread joy, clean windows at Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of local superheroes made an appearance at Golisano Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

The superheroes from Main Window Cleaning cleaned the windows, waving at the children as they rappelled down the sides of the building. They say they hope it helps created memorable moments for patients and their families.

“It’s tough enough to be in there, then with the pandemic on top of it, it brings a smile to their face,” said Main Window Cleaning President Ben Alt. “It truly is the highlight of mine and my crews year to be able to do this and see that.”

Alt says the crew will be back in the Fall to help bring more smiles to the hosptal.