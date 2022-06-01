



HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) — Holley Middle School and High School Geometry in Construction class installed a classroom barn they built for Homestead for Hope (H4H). According to their website, H4H is “(a) community Farm that empowers people of all abilities to learn, work, live & grow in nature’s classroom.”

The barn will serve as an additional classroom space for H4H, which will expand their Social Garden Program, providing an educational space for summer camps and field trips.

In order to build a 16’ x 32’ classroom barn, the students combined their math and construction skills. The class helps students learn how math concepts can be applied to real-world problems to create solutions.

This is the third barn that Holley students have built on the H4H property in the last few years.