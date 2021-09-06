Spread the sunshine: Wickham Farms, Golisano Children’s hospital partner to deliver flowers

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wickham Farms is partnering with Golisano Children’s Hospital this week to help deliver flowers to hospital patients and their families for their event called “Spread the Sunshine.”

Organizers say more than 1,000 sunflowers will be cut and arranged into more than 150 bouquets to be delivered to hospital patients, their families, as well as hospital staff.

Officials say this tradition brings yo to many who need it most, and is also a perfect ending to the sunflower season.

The Spread the Sunshine campaign began five years ago after Wickham Farms hosted its first Sunflower Spectacular Festival.

According to organizers, bouquets will be cut and arranged by more than 30 volunteers from the Wickham Farms team, the Wickham Farms CSA, and Penfield Panera Bread. Jars for bouquets were donated by The Pirate Toy Fund, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Wickham Farms, and the Wickham Farms CSA. Officials say food for this year’s volunteers is being donated by Penfield Panera Bread.