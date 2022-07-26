ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of around 300 Rochester City School District students got to participate in a special sporting event this morning, as The Special Olympics made a stop at John Williams School No. 5 Tuesday morning.

Local sports teams also volunteered their time to assist students in basketball skills. Everyone even got to participate in activities. Participating students are part of the RCSD’s Extended School Year program, which provides support for students in need of continued engagement as well as Individualized Education Problems.

“For these young athletes, today is a perfect example of a day that they’re gonna remember for a long time,” said Philip LaPietra a summer physical education teacher at School No. 5. — this is a special moment for a special group of kids. “They’re going have an award, a sense of accomplishment, they’re gonna feel a part of something, a part of a team. It’s great for our community in the young lives of these (kids)… (They’re) going remember this day more than anything. “