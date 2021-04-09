‘Smile, you are loved’: Youth minister spreads positivity with sign in Rochester

Good News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Cuevas Walker.

Walker, a youth minister in Rochester, is busy spreading positivity in the city after a spike in recent violence — including armed carjackings and 19 homicides so far in 2021.

Passerby have noticed Walker around the city, including at the corner of Culver Road and Interstate 490 Thursday, donning a Superman-like outfit and holding a sign that says “Smile, you are loved.”

So why does he do it?

“Spreading the power of love,” Walker said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss