‘Smile, you are loved’: Youth minister spreads positivity with sign in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Cuevas Walker.

Walker, a youth minister in Rochester, is busy spreading positivity in the city after a spike in recent violence — including armed carjackings and 19 homicides so far in 2021.

Passerby have noticed Walker around the city, including at the corner of Culver Road and Interstate 490 Thursday, donning a Superman-like outfit and holding a sign that says “Smile, you are loved.”

Youth Minister Cuevas Walker sending out some positive vibes this sunny Thursday on Culver pic.twitter.com/UhvSV8lmu4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 8, 2021

So why does he do it?

“Spreading the power of love,” Walker said.