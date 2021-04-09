‘Smile, you are loved’: Youth minister spreads positivity with sign in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Cuevas Walker.
Walker, a youth minister in Rochester, is busy spreading positivity in the city after a spike in recent violence — including armed carjackings and 19 homicides so far in 2021.
Passerby have noticed Walker around the city, including at the corner of Culver Road and Interstate 490 Thursday, donning a Superman-like outfit and holding a sign that says “Smile, you are loved.”
So why does he do it?
“Spreading the power of love,” Walker said.