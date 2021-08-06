Seabreeze receives New York State Senate Empire Award

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Seabreeze Amusement Park was honored Friday with a New York State Senate Empire Award.

The award was presented by Senator Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Sarah Clark, in honor of the park’s iconic Jack Rabbit roller coaster and the park’s 143 years in the community.

Park president Rob Norris says he’s proud of the role Seabreeze plays in the community.

“It’s been a challenging year for us but it really reinforces our position the community,” Norris said.

2021 is the Jack Rabbit’s 101st anniversary. The award was set to be given last year for the 100th anniversary, but was postponed due to the pandemic.