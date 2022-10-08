Longtime RPO usher Ginny Wilterdink is being honored by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra for her 100th birthday (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra celebrated longtime volunteer usher Ginny Wilterdink’s 100th birthday by paying tribute to her at the start of their Saturday concert.

Wilterdink was born in 1922 — the same year the Eastman Theatre opened. She served in World War 2 as a 2nd Lieutenant of the U.S Army Nursing Corp. She then began her nursing career at Rochester General Hospital. Wilterdink was a wife, mother, and nursery school teacher.

She began her volunteer work with the RPO over 40 years ago. She was a nurse who attended concerts to see to the needs of the audience members. After that position was gone, Wilterdink stayed as an usher and continues to work as one to this day.

At the beginning of the show, David Meyer, the recently-retired RPO House Manager shared a few words for Ginny Wilterdink.