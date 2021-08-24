Rochester’s Brother Wease inducted into Radio Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester radio legend’s legacy will forever be cemented in the Museum of Broadcast Communications’ Radio Hall of Fame.

It was announced Tuesday that Brother Wease was among this year’s class of inductees in the Hall of Fame.

Wease, whose real name is Alan Levin, was nominated in July in the “Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more) category. He was one of four finalists, including John & Ken from KFI-AM Los Angeles, Melvin Lindsey from Washington, and Matt Siegel from KISS 108 Boston.

A panel of 600 radio industry professionals voted on the nominees. Inductees will be announced on August 16, with an induction ceremony to follow in October.

Brother Wease had a television show on WROC-TV in 1991 and 1992. The Brother Wease Late Night Circus featured guests, sketches, music, and more.

Wease currently hosts a show on 95.1 in Rochester.



Brother Wease has been a morning radio fixture in Rochester for over thirty years. Wease is known for his openness with listeners, including the sharing of much of his personal life. He is a war veteran, having completed three tours of duty in Vietnam. He loves spending time with his wife, Doreen, and his children. He is a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid poker player. His work history includes stints as a concert promoter, a mail carrier, and an overnight disc jockey.

He is part owner of Physical Graffiti, a tattoo parlor on Ridge Road. The champion of all things Rochester, Wease is adored by his listeners as the city’s foremost proponent of cultural events and recreational activities. Brother Wease served as an emcee at Woodstock in 1994 & 1999. Wease founded a charity called Wease Cares in honor of a friend who died after a long bout with cancer in 1998.

The Wease Show on Radio 95.1 features, co-hosts Deanna King, and John DiTullio and airs weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The show is available as a Podcast on the iHeartRadio APP and streamed online at the station’s website.

