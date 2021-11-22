Rochester woman named ‘Teacher Heroes of COVID-19’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pam Grant from Rochester is one of 25 teachers across the US that have been named “Teacher Heroes of COVID-19” from the Ford Motor Company. Ford Freedom Unsung “Teacher Heroes of COVID-19” Awards — the official name of the awards — recognizes “educators who in the face of tremendous difficulty, heroically resolved to reach and teach students.”

The awards are in partnership Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The winners were announced earlier this month at a summit.

Grant is a sixth grade Special Education teacher at Andrew J. Townson Elementary School in Rochester. She won a $1,000 award, as well as classroom materials from Ford.

Ford says that Grant assists the general education teacher in her class, and said that she would pack books and other school supplies for students and deliver them to the homes of the students every Friday. Each visit also included a personal check in.

“African American communities nationwide have been disproportionately hit by COVID-19, and yet, amid the devastation wrought by the pandemic there are stories of teachers, like Pam Grant, who’veexhibited extraordinary acts of humanity,” said Pamela Alexander, director of Community Development, Ford Motor Company Fund said in a press release. “We are honored to salute these heroic educators who’ve worked selflessly during this challenging time.”