ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Save Rochester has been holding a series of workshops to help youth considered at-risk ahead of their return to the classroom, and Monday they got a little reward— shoes.

The group of teens went shopping at a local retail store after completing 20 hours of community service over the past five days. During that time, the group distributed produce to families in need, raised money for food, and canvassed the community to educate them on child poverty.

One participant says he may have joined for the shoes, but he’s taking more away from the program than just a pair of new kicks.

“At first I thought there was nothing to it, just do some work get a free pair of shoes,” said Jacob Harris, “but as I was able to walk through it all I was able to see all of the problems that all of us are going through, and I was able to help families with all I could.”

As a part of the program, the students also participated in workshops where they learned about healthy relationships, support systems, and financial literacy