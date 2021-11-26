Rochester musical theater student group performing in Disney World this weekend

ORLANDO, FL (WROC) — MT Ed continues their successful programming, this time sending a group of talented kids to Disney World. The group is performing a handful of songs Saturday morning.

The musical theatre and dance company teaches kids the basics and more of musical theater.

“Kids can participate in musical productions and in the process of rehearsing for musical productions, get training in vocal technique, dance and acting. We also offer dance classes, vocal instruction, piano lessons, acting classes. We have a show choir and an improv troupe as well,” said Tina Crandall of MT Ed.

This weekend, their hard work and love of Disney paid off. They applied and were accepted into Disney Performing Arts Imagination Campus. The group with performers ranging from 4th to 12th grade, had to send in an audition video:

On Saturday they are performing seven songs. Crandall says that some of the solo numbers will be done in groups to fill out the large Disney World stage.

They are performing:

· “Bring on the Monsters” from “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

· “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”

· “I Won’t Grow Up” from “Peter Pan”

· “Break This Down” from “Descendants”

· “When You’re An Addams” from “The Addams Family”

· “Freak Flag” from “Shrek”

· “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

Ahead of the performance, the kids will get a chance to take a workshop with a Disney choreographer.

“The seven songs that we picked embody what MT Ed is all about, which is kids being able to have a safe space to be themselves, empower them to have a voice, and to be able to be kids,” Crandall said.