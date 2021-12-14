Rochester Cocktail Revival raises over $32,000 for Cancer Support Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Cocktail Revival announced this week that they raised $32,043.94 for their charity of choice this year, Cancer Support Community Rochester (formerly Gilda’s Club).

RCR — the only weeklong festival of its kind in New York — ran from August 30 through September 5, and featured nearly 40 events at more than 20 different bars and restaurants throughout Rochester.

The team said that over those 7 days, over 11,000 people “imbibed,” and partook at a solid clip saying than “estimated 32,000 drinks (were) shaken, stirred.”

The Revival posted a photo on its Instagram Monday, with their team posing with a check for what they say is the second highest donation total ever.

“So from our team, CHEERS AND THANK YOU again. We couldn’t have done this without you,” the Cocktail Revival team said in that Instagram post.

They also had more news to share: “RCR 9 returns: June 6-12!“