ROAR in Rochester honored with NYS Empire Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local Restaurant and Nightclub is getting a tremendous honor for the strides they make for equality.



“ROAR” on Culver Road has been presented with the Empire Award. It honors businesses that make major contributions to public service, and enhancing the quality of life for New Yorkers.

State leaders say ROAR fits the bill perfectly.

“Places like ROAR, are those places in our community that oftentimes leaders are failing, the community is stepping up,” said Sen. Samra Brouk.



“Because of their work, not only in just running this business as a safe place for all of us to be, a safe place for all of us celebrate, a place for us to be who we are… our authentic selves… but they give back to the community every single year,” said State Assemblymember Harry Bronson.

The award was given in conjunction with Transgender Day of Remembrance- which honors lives lost due to anti-transgender violence.