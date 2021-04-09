RIT students help Flower City Habitat for Humanity with ‘Framing Frenzy’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Today, dozens of RIT students participated in a “Framing Frenzy” for Flower City Habitat for Humanity.

The students worked with volunteer professional builders on constructing frames for a two story home. They will have almost a dozen wood frames completed before the end of the day.

The future home on Jay St. will be given a local family.

“About 14 months ago our whole world changed, and the first thing we were told to do? Shelter in place, go home and be safe. For some of us, that was easy to do. For others, it was impossible,” said Matthew Flanigan, the president of Flower City Babitat for Humanity. “The housing pricing that is already going on in the US, has only been accelerated. It’s so important for us to do what we need to do.”

“It feels very exciting because I’ve never done something like this before, it’s a very good opportunity, so that when I drive past there, and I will be like ‘Oh, I built that home, I was part of the people who did that,” so it’s very exciting and rewarding for me,” said Mumiyo Makindipe, a RIT student. “We just started, teamwork, communication, because we made a mistake in my group at the beginning, and then because we were able to communicate properly… We were able to find out that we made a mistake quite early before we continued to build the whole frame, so we caught it quite early, “

The project was apart of RIT’s annual spring semester Service Week.