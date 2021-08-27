Record broken: Sean Lewis surpasses 36 hours on a swing set

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new world record has been broken by a 12 year old from East Rochester. Sean Lewis has wrapped up seining for 36 hours, and we went to his home to give us the rundown of how he did it.

He broke the record by three hours, and every four hours he was allowed a 20 minute break. His family explained the toughest part was through the night as the hours went on but he prevailed making it this far.

His family says that this has been a favorite habit of Sean. He’s known for playing on his swing set and wanted to give it a try for the world record.

“Sean is always on the swing, everybody knows he likes to swing for hours and hours at a time anyway so this was just kind of a natural revolution,” said his mother Kelly Lewis. “He said he wanted to do it so we said let’s go for it.”