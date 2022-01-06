RCSD teacher performed in Rose Parade marching band

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local band director got to play in the Rose Parade.

Becky Fox is the band director at East High School and the Districtwide Pride of Rochester Marching Band.

Fox was given the opportunity to play the mellophone with nearly 300 other directors and music teachers across the country.

Ahead of the performance, Fox worked to memorize her music, but that’s only part of being in a marching band. The other part the is choreography on short notice.

“We like a ‘diet Coke version of it,'” Fox said. “We started at the back, and then we just like marched in straight lines down. It was real watered down cuz for time’s sake.”

And says she auditioned for this all the way back in 2019 for the parade. Needless to say, being able to perform with hundreds of other passionate musicians for thousands, it was worth the wait.

“Obviously all of it was the highlight. It was all incredible,” she said. “But the moment when we turned from the corner, to where we were all lined up to where the crowds were; you could see just stands, and stands up high full of people, I actually started to cry a little bit.

“It was just such an impactful moment to be able to see hundreds, thousands of people that came to see you and to see all the other groups that were there performing,” she said. “That was an incredible experience.”