He's also now the youngest champion in the history of the derby

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lake Ontario Counties Derby started in 1988. Finn Murphy from Pittsford hadn’t even been born yet, and now he’s the youngest champ, after reeling in a 26-pound salmon.

He went out with Captain Kipp Mammano and his dad to a secret spot, and after a half hour battle, he reeled in a chinook salmon.

He says that most of the $15,000 will go to his college, but his parents are letting him keep a little to spend for himself.