New ‘Alpine Adventure Zone’ opens at Northampton Park in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was joined by children and families from the community Monday to cut the ribbon on the new Alpine Adventure Zone at Northampton Park in the town of Ogden.

County officials ay this is the fourth of the “Woodland” playgrounds in Monroe County Parks with others located at Abraham Lincoln, Highland and Seneca Park Zoo. This playground features tunnels, tree forts, swings and balance elements, and contains over a hundred tons of boulders.

Officials say the logs that are mostly White Oak and Locust from trees that were located in various County Parks, adding that these species of tree were chosen by the Monroe County Parks Department staff because of their durability and rot resistance compared to other tree species.

“Our County Parks have seen a dramatic increase in usage over the last 18 months as more people want to get outside and enjoy time with family and friends in a safe and healthy way,” said Monroe County Executive Bello. “The Alpine Adventure Zone takes elements of our other popular natural playgrounds, and brings them closer to our west side Monroe County residents. This unique play area gives children the opportunity for exploration, discovery, creativity and active play, and fits in perfectly with our current layout.”

Officials from the parks department say the playground provides a great opportunity for children to run, jump, climb, balance, swing and use their imaginations in ways traditional playgrounds don’t offer. Children’s ages and ability levels were considered when building the playground. Children of all ages and abilities are able to enjoy different stations within the playground.

“Outside of Springdale Farm, Northampton Park has not seen many changes in the last few decades. As the parks team was assessing our parks and facilities last year we made a conscious decision to give this park as much attention as those more centrally located within the county,” said Monroe County Parks Director Patrick Meredith. “Opportunity knocked for Northampton when we had to begin dismantling part of the Adventure Zone at Seneca Park Zoo to make room for construction activities related to the Trailside Café. So this is truly a win-win for our community.”

Northampton Park has hiking, bridle and cross-country ski trails, a downhill ski slope, a model airplane field, playground equipment, soccer fields, and a scout/youth camping area. The park also offers two lodges that are available for rent. Horseback riding is permitted. The park is located in the towns of Sweden and Ogden.