Irondequoit police surprise mother, son crash victims with party and Power Wheels

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in April, there was an accident involving a Wegmans truck and an SUV on Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit. Amazingly, the mother and toddler in the SUV survived the crash, the mother with injuries.

Thursday, the Irondequoit Police Department surprised the two — Ranita Hudson and her 3-year-old boy Emmanuel — and helped bring a dream come true for Emmanuel.

Accident on April 22 from neighbor’s ring video

“It was an incredibly graphic motor vehicle accident,” says Officer Kelly Kreiser with the Irondequoit Police Department.

Officer Kreiser, along with Officer Robert Lewis, were the first on-scene to the accident back on April 22. Both officers calling the survival of Hudson and young Emmanuel a miracle.

“This I think touched all of us, everyone that was working that day,” says Kreiser.

Hudson and Emmanuel were surprised with a party full of police cars, fire trucks, food, balloons, and toys…all funds for it raised by Kreiser, Lewis, and the Irondequoit Police Department.

“I wanted to do a little something more for the kid just seeing how nervous he was and how upset he was. It was a whole life-changing experience for him at that moment, you could tell,” says Lewis.

And to top it off, a fresh and flashy new Power Wheels car for Emmanuel. One of his dreams is to be a police officer, the car decked out with flashing lights and siren.

Emmanuel behind the wheel of his new Power Wheels car, courtesy of the IPD

“…This is just overwhelming for me…” says Hudson fighting back tears.

Hudson says she and her boy should not have survived the accident. “God has definitely put me here for a reason, and my baby.” Hudson saying once she fully heals, will be dedicating her life to some kind of public service to give back.

Lewis saying anything to do with kids touches him. He wanted to make sure today was special for Emmanuel. “I’ve seen a lot of things over the years, but stuff with the kids always sticks,” he says.

