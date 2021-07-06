Local WWII veteran ‘Harmonica Pete’ DuPre performs national anthem for U.S. Women’s soccer match

EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – JULY 05: “Harmonica Pete” DuPre salutes the fans after he performed the national anthem of the United States before the Send Off series match between the United States and Mexico at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WROC) — Local World War II veteran “Harmonica Pete” DuPre performed the national anthem Monday before the United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s match against Mexico.

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

Dupre, 98, routinely plays the National Anthem at sporting events all over the country.

The American side defeated Mexico 4-0, as the U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.

Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored.

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall.

The lone U.S. loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

Mewis scored in the 21st minute off a pass from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a chest bump.