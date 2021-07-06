Local WWII veteran ‘Harmonica Pete’ DuPre performs national anthem for U.S. Women’s soccer match

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WROC) — Local World War II veteran “Harmonica Pete” DuPre performed the national anthem Monday before the United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s match against Mexico.
Dupre, 98, routinely plays the National Anthem at sporting events all over the country.
The American side defeated Mexico 4-0, as the U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.
Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored.
The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall.
The lone U.S. loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
Mewis scored in the 21st minute off a pass from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a chest bump.