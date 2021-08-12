Local ‘Honey Man’ back in action after dump truck crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Shtengrat, also known as the “Honey Man” is back in business two days after a violent crash sent his van rolling into a yard near the border of Penfield and Webster.

Shtengrat was out near the corner of Jackson and State Roads, with a Heat Advisory in effect, and not far from where his van collided with a dump truck.

Other than a few bumps and bruises, and a small laceration on his leg, he says he’s doing just fine.

Shtengrat said “God was watching me,” and added that he’s glad he was wearing his seat belt.