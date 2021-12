ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local fifth grader is spreading some holiday cheer to the kids spending Christmas inside Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Nina Vanderburgh, 10, came up with the idea to collect toys for the kids. She’s been doing toy drives for a few years, but this year, wanted to get her classmates at Holy Cross involved too. So, she wrote a letter to her principal and it became this month’s service project.

They collected 165 toys and over $500 — which they used to buy even more toys.