FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, made an appearance this weekend at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport.

Iron Smoke owner and musician Tommy Brunett said the late night host arrived at the distillery Saturday night, adding that they played some music together for folks at the bar, and sampled some of the distillery’s product.

Fallon has Upstate New York roots, spending much of his childhood in Saugerties of the Capital Region.