IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A local school librarian has been chosen from a worldwide application pool to be a finalist in the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race teaching competition. The winner will get to help with the race, dog care, and musher support.

West Irondequoit elementary school librarian Mrs. Julianne Westrich has been chosen to be one of three “Teacher on the Trail” finalists. She leaves next week and will spend nine days in Alaska working on this year’s race.

“I am not competing in the Iditarod. That is an overwhelming, terrifying prospect. I am actually part of the Iditarod education department,” she said. “There’s going to be some sort of a challenge. I don’t know what that is. I’m envisioning some survivor-esque type thing. I’m hoping it’s a little bit easier than that. We’ll find out. And basically learning how to be an education ambassador for the Iditarod race.”