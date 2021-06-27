Foreigner-signed guitar helps raise over $13,000 in Camp Good Days raffle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camp Good Days and Special Times partnered with Lou Gramm for a unique raffle Sunday. The funds raised will support the Music Hut renovation at the camp’s recreational facility.

The event’s winning ticket claimed an autographed guitar used by the famous rock band Foreigner. The guitar was donated by Gramm in memory of Rochester singer and song-writer Bat McGrath. Current and former Foreigner members autographed the guitar, including Mick Jones, Ian McDonald and others.

Gramm — best known for being the band’s lead singer between 1977 to 1990 — pulled the winning raffle ticket, which helped raise over $13,000 in benefit of the camp.

“I promised him [Camp Good Days founder Gary Mervis] I would help him as much and as often as I could,” Gramm said. “It’s never enough. I want to do more and I am hoping in the near future Gary and other people will be counting on me to do more.”

The raffle took place at the House of Guitars, located on Titus Avenue.