ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Chaplain Corp got a big boost that was announced today, a donation from Henderson Family Foundation, to help the Corp with their mission to help and support first responders.

The donation — in the form of a giant check — was to the order was $50,000. The Henderson Family Foundation regularly donates to faith-based non-profits.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifices they make to protect and serve us and ensure our safety,” Henderson Family Foundation President and Flower City Chaplain Randy Henderson said in a statement. “It’s a tough job and any resources we can help them with, we will do so.”

The Flower City Chaplain Corp says they currently work with Rochester Police Department, Irondequoit Police Department, and the Gates Police Department. They are actively looking for more partnership across the county, and add that they are working with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

They say they help first responders through counseling, coaching, ride alongs, sick and injured visits, and even family wellness. They will also offer “spiritual development” and prayer, only if requested.

“(The Chaplain Corp) supports the police as part of our community’s emergency first responders,” said Flower City Chaplain Corp President Alisa Peña DiMora in a statement. “When we can assist them, they can serve us better. In 2019, 138 Officers died in the line of duty, while 228 committed suicide. What we do to support the officers is needed.”

The Corp recruits through local churches, and says their chaplain program is 10 weeks long with one weekly class, and also provides a mental health certification class that takes three months to complete.