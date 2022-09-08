ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of runners in the Rochester area are planning to finish Eliza Fletcher’s last run early Friday morning.

The body of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher who was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week, was identified by Tennesee police Tuesday.

Members of the Rochester Running Company are following the steps of thousands across the country and inviting community members to a five-mile run at 5:20 a.m. Friday.

The event will begin at the company’s office located at 1387 Mt. Hope Avenue.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to court documents. Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping.

Abston was charged Wednesday and faces charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

In a statement, Fletcher’s family said it was “heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss.”

“Liza was such a joy to so many… Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her,” the statement said.

For more details about the local event, visit the Rochester Running Company’s Facebook.

