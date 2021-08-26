East Rochester teenager looking to break world record for ‘longest time swinging’

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a dream of many, to break a world record, and that’s just when one boy out in East Rochester is aiming to do.

Sean Lewis has begun his quest Thursday morning to break the record for the longest time swinging. The current record is around 33 hours, and Lewis is shooting for 34.

Since he began this morning, people have been driving by and honking their horns, and cheering to show their support for this ambitious goal.

Lewis’s father says he’s not too surprised that his son is taking on the challenge.

“When I put the rope swings up years ago, he just fell in love with them,” Matt Lewis said. “I think one day he was just thinking maybe there might be a record associated with it. And he looked it up and thought he could do it. So it’s just a love of swinging. “

Lewis says the rules set by the Guinness book of World Records is strict, but Sean is allowed to take a 20 minute break every four hours. If he makes it, Sean will break the record around 5pm Friday.

We wish him the best of luck!