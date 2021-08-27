East Rochester Boy attempts to break world record for longest time spent swinging

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a dream of many to break a world record, and that’s what one boy in East Rochester is aiming to do.

Sean Lewis is attempting to break the world record for the longest time spent swinging.

The current record currently is 33 hours and Sean is aiming for 34 hours. He was at about 23 hours as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Since Lewis began Thursday people have been driving by and cheering to show their support.

Sean’s father says he is not surprised that his son is taking on the challenge.

“When I put the rope swings up years ago, he just fell in love with them,” said Matt Lewis, Sean’s father. “I think one day he was just thinking there might be a record associated with it and he looked it up and thought he could do it. So it’s just a love of swinging.”

Lewis says the rules set by the Guiness Bock of World Records are strict, but Sean is allowed to take a 20 minute break every four hours.

Friday morning he said he was tired, and a little bored, but is playing Madden to pass the time.