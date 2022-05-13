ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite on West Ridge Road is going donuts for donations.

In celebration of the Town of Greece’s 200th anniversary, Donuts Delite announced Friday, it will be donating 50% of profits from its latest batch of donuts to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Throughout the next month, every purchase of a “200th Anniversary Donut” will be used to support the relief efforts being made for Ukrainian residents.

“They’re still going through tribulation, they are still going through it, so why not give back?” said Donuts Delite Owner Nick Semeraro. “We love to do things like that. Greece is great, we are getting used to our brand new store, we’re getting used to this side of town, they have welcomed us with open arms and we just want to say thank you and give back.”

Donuts Delite on West Ridge Road opened its doors in March. The original Donuts Delite at the corner of Culver Road and Empire Boulevard was operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005.

Want to celebrate @GreeceTown 200th birthday? Make a donation to Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund? What about eat a doughnut ? Well @Donuts_Delite has got you covered. For the next month every time you buy one of these donuts 50% of the profit goes to help the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/8r5XBbxgWb — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 13, 2022

Donuts Delite West is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.