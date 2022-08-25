ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of kids from Daystar Kids celebrated their graduation from the organization on Thursday with a “Rising Stars” ceremony.

Daystar Kids is a local organization that aims to help children whose early learning was disrupted by hospitalization and treatment.

The “Rising Stars” ceremony is a celebration of all the progress that each kid has made, including 18 kids who are going to pre-school and kindergarten programs.

Kim Condon, the executive director of Daystar Kids, explains how the ceremony celebrates the organization’s mission.

“This is about equal opportunities for education for learning with friends,” said Condon. “Children with special health care needs are often isolated at home because there are no other programs like Daystar for kids. So we provide an outlet for children to get everything they need so they can join their peers in kindergarten.”

This year also marks the 34th year of service from the organization. When the organization first started, it served two infants, which has then grown to 51 kids during those 34 years.

More information about Daystar Kids can be found on their website.