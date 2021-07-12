Rochester coffee and lifestyle brand Bold & Gritty reaches final round of national Competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After an initial pool of 2,000 entrants, local coffee bean seller and lifestyle brand Bold & Gritty is in the final round of The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge. They are one of the five finalists.

The company sells coffee beans — as well as candles and journals — while also sharing and promoting stories of Black men who fought through adversity to achieve greatness.

According to The UPS store, “(the contest) aims to find small business owners who think they have what it takes to compete in a live challenge competition where their business skills will be tested. At stake: a chance to win up to $25,000 and an editorial feature in Inc. magazine.”

Now that they are in the final five, they can compete in the live competition. According to The UPS Store:

The final component of the competition will unfold on July 29 with a virtual studio event where the five finalists will be challenged by answering complex questions, giving elevator pitches and conducting situational problem-solving on the fly. The event will be hosted by celebrity chef, author and television host Carla Hall. Anyone interested in watching the final competition unfold is invited to register for the virtual event here.

Owner and Founder David Paul — who’s day job is a neurosurgeon for URMC Strong — says not only will winning the competition improve their creative storytelling, but it will allow them to move into even more territories.

“One of my goals is to enter the ready to drink space,” Paul said. “So we’ve been starting to do sort of cold brews and other unique ready to drink options. And you can imagine, just the beautiful packaging with all these stories right (there).”

Along with moving to more ready to drink beverages, the increased cash flow will allow them to pursue stories of local Black men, while bolstering their new pop-up shops and other local endeavors.