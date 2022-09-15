SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum.

“It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her.

That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca more than a century ago.

“So he was the first Native American engineer in the United States or Canada,” Cardinal said.

That’s why his portrait hangs in the rail museum and that’s why Stan Carlson painted it.

Carlson lives exactly one mile from the museum and on most days in the warmer months, you’ll find him on his porch-turned-studio.

“The atmosphere is great out here and I get so many people stopping by,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s first favorite subject to paint was trains, mainly because trains had been his life.

“My great-grandfather, grandpa, dad and I all worked for the same railroad so,” he said.

But then many winters ago that life derailed.

“We were going down a hill, we hit a railroad crossing that was covered in ice and the engine lifted right off the track,” Carlson said. “By the time we came to a stop, I was on the wall behind the engineer with 7 herniated disks and my neck was really bad.”

The surgeon might have saved him from paralysis, but not the pain.

“After the wreck, I realized I’m probably never going to be able to work like that again,” Carlson said.

So he turned to a childhood hobby.

“I thought, you know, I’m going to see what I can do with painting,” he said.

At first he painted trains but then it became the kind of things he sees from where he sits.

“I prefer to do everyday people in everyday situations,” he said.

Carlson is now sending his paintings all over the world and teaches on the side.

“One of the things I tell the kids is you have to make the brush dance like Fred Astaire,” Carlson said with a laugh.

If Carlson could paint his story, he might give his clouds one of those silver linings.

“Undoubtedly, undoubtedly, for as bad as the tragic situation was of the wreck and everything that happened afterward, it was the best thing in a way,” Carlson said.

Carlson found that life is less about what train or track you’re on and more about the window you’re given — and through it how you choose to see the world. Here’s a link to Carlson’s gallery.