Bold & Gritty wins $5,000 in national competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week, Bold & Gritty competed in a national live event with The UPS Store with a chance to win $25,000. Unfortunately, they didn’t take home the gold.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” said David Paul, owner and founder of Bold & Gritty, who is primarily a neurosurgeon at Strong Hospital, through a phone interview.

While he did admit that the competition had its fair amount of “gamesmanship,” the unusual and fun challenges — like being tasked to use a billboard to see hotdogs to fitness trainers — were a great exercise.

Though, the $5,000 last-place finish isn’t too bad of a consolation prize.

“It unfortunately isn’t quite enough for some of the ambitious goals we set out for,” he said. “But it’s going to be really helpful for fortifying the business model, the subcosts, especially for securing our brand.”

He also says that besides the influx of cash from the prize, the competition has both bolstered business — as he marked an increase of sales — and the spread of the business.

But for Paul, this was ultimately a learning experience, too. By being on the show, he was also able to see how other businesses work and their models, interact, and achieve their own missions.

“The biggest thing is just living into our mission as a brand,” he said. “Learning how to focus in on what we do well, and tell that story in the best way possible.”

Paul also said that the event was a great way to network.