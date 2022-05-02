ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES students; Gregory Prober, Julia Friedman (both from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District), and Donovan Pierson (from Sodus Central School District), participated in the MCC Culinary Competition last month.

The finishers were set to receive prize money in MCC scholarships. The prizes ranged from $750 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

All of them placed in the top five — with only three points separating the top five finishers — but when Prober and Friedman got their scholarship prizes, they pulled their coach aside, Brian Mattice, and said they wanted to donate their winnings to a competitor from a different school who planned to attend Monroe Community College in the Fall.

“It was an incredibly generous act by Gregory and Julia,” said Mattice in a statement. “It made us feel a great deal of pride.”