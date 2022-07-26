ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing is receiving funding in the name of accessibility. The statewide non-profit Parks and Trails New York presented a check for just under $12,000. The funds will go towards improving the pathway to the boat launch at Black Creek near the Genesee River.

Members of the Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing organization say giving individuals access to the water can be a life-changing experience.

“We bring people out and our volunteers and our boats,” Tim Jiarusso, the President, co-founder, Rochester Community inclusive Rowing said. “We get them on the water and in less than 60 minutes we have them having a rowing experience and they literally come off the water forever changed.”

Rochester Community Inclusive Rowing is a non-profit that provides an accessible environment for people with a variety of challenges, like veterans and people with cognitive disabilities.