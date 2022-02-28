ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local grandfather and his grandsons are bringing joy and positivity to NICUs across Western New York.

Tim Hickey and three of his grandsons started Ethan’s Project after Hickey’s youngest grandson was diagnosed with cancer. However, the idea for the project was something Hickey thought of before Ethan was even born.

“I kind of put it on the back burner,” Hickey said. “But almost a year ago now, March 10 of last year, my fifth grandson was born and he was born with stage four cancer Neuroblastoma, so I decided it was time to get that project going.”

Ethan’s Project is part of a bigger initiative run by Hickey, called ‘respectandbekind’ or RABK. The purpose-driven company was founded by Hickey and three of his grandsons, Robert (13), Eli (10) and Noah (7).

“Respecting and be kind became our motto,” Hickey said. “We just sat down and talked about things that were important to us, and those two things came out as being the most important: to have respect for people and to be kind to people.”

Through RABK, they created Ethan’s Project in honor of their loved one. Through the project, Hickey and his grandsons drop off onesie packages at NICUs that have their message of “respect and be kind” on them.

“I think it’s super important for children to be instilled with respect and kindness early on and have that foster throughout their lives so that they become empathetic, generous and caring adults,” Hickey said.







So far, the onesies have been dropped off at the NICUs at Rochester’s Golisano Children’s Hospital and the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

“It’s a focus on children and making sure that they know where they came from, that we all came started at the same place, so that they have awareness about all the things that are happening in the world now, as far as discrimination and that type of thing, and that they have that awareness right off,” Hickey said.

Hickey adds that he hopes Ethan’s Project builds community. Already they have dropped off 100 onesies and have an order placed for 200 more.

“My hope, and our intent, is to eventually be able to provide these to all the newborns at the hospitals, not just the NICU graduates,” Hickey said.

Jennifer Johnson, the Director of Family and Community Outreach at Golisano Children’s Hospital, said Tim’s efforts go a long way for families with little ones in the NICU.

“Our staff is caring and compassionate, our facilities are incredible. Still, though, the journeys for a lot of these families who are staying there, can be really hard,” Johnson said. “So when someone like Tim comes along with this gesture of saying, ‘I acknowledge what you’re going through, I’m thinking of you,’ that goodwill goes a long way for a lot of people.”

Johnson adds that for many families, regardless if they have spent a few days or months in the NICU, going home is a “real celebration” and now they have a gift to mark that day.

“Anytime the community says, ‘I acknowledge what you’re going through right now, I acknowledge this journey, and I’m cheering for you and your family, and I want the best for you and your family.’ Again, who doesn’t want to hear that? It’s a real vote of confidence at a time when a lot of families need it,” she said.







As for Ethan, Hickey said the little one is a fighter and is doing well. His story will continue to inspire Hickey and his other grandsons.

“His tumor has shrunk every time up until last Thursday,” Hickey said. “They got the results of his most recent scan, and it was really good, it was great, and it actually coincided with the day that I delivered the onesies to the children’s hospital there in Buffalo and also here.”

If you’d like to donate to Ethan’s Project, you visit their GoFundMe page. You can also check out respectandbekind’s social media by clicking here.