Local 8-year-old raises money for Buddy Bench in her sister’s honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you take a walk near school 52 in Rochester you will see a brand new bench that has a unique story.



8-year-old Emily Conrow set out nearly a year ago to find a way to honor her sister Amanda who passed away in 2015 of cancer.

Conrow decided to raise money for a buddy bench to be placed at the school in Amanda’s memory. She was able to raise so much money through a lemonade stand that now four benches will be placed throughout the city.

“This our third dedication that we’ve done,” Emily’s mother Liz Conrow said. “I’ve held it together for the other ones but boy this is one, the minute I got here I saw some of my daughter’s friend she started school with, and the emotion is pretty strong. It’s just amazing the love that we’ve seen for our family and in honor of our family “

Each bench is dedicated to someone who lost their life too soon.