11 year old author in Irondequoit publishes first book

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — For many kids, being a young published author is a dream come true. Eleven year old Nick Radano from Irondequoit made this dream a reality.

The book is called “The XNA Trio.” An idea that he says “came out of nowhere.”

“These three kids, they all go to the same school and they’re like kind of rivals,” Radano said. “But then the teacher goes missing and they have to team up together to find the teacher.

“There are some plot twists, I think so at least,” he said.

He started writing in December 2019, and finished right in the middle of quarantine, with plenty of extra time to write.

“I would finish up the work I had within like an hour or two hours,” he said. “And then I just write for another hour or two after a year of edits also got to go through the whole publishing process, which like mine took like a year. So it’s definitely way different than just writing a story and showing it to your friends.”

Needless to say, patience was key.

“You got to have a lot of time. You can’t just expect to put in maybe 15, 20 minutes a day. You can’t expect: ‘I can read like a thousand words in an hour,'” he said.

After a year of edits, it’s finally for sale, and out in the world.