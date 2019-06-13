Golden Apple Closed

Thank you for your interest in nominating a teacher you would like to honor. As the school year comes to a close so has our nominations for the 2018- 2019 NEWS 8 Golden Apple Award. We greatly appreciate all of the submissions this year and it truly goes to show what an amazing number of teachers we have in our area. Please tune in to NEWS 8 at 5p and 6p on May 21st as we honor this years teachers during our end of year celebration.



Look for our nomination for the 2019-2020 school year to open up in September!