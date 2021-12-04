Police investigating armed robbery at gas station on East North St. in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station near East North Street Friday night.

Officials say it happened at Pick Quick gas station shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to authorities, it was reported that the suspect entered the gas station, displayed a black hand gun and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a full face covering.

Police say the suspect then left the gas station with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Geneva Police Department is being assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

