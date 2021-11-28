Pedestrian killed following fatal vehicle crash in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian-car crash in the Town of Geneva around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Terrance Klem, 52, was attempting to cross an intersection at place other than the nearby crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle travelling west bound on State Route 5 and 20 near Lexon Road.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene after calling 911, authorities say.

Lexon Road to County Road 6 was shut down to public access for approximately three hours.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.