ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Ontario County Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 14 in Geneva.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Verschage, 74, was driving his motorcycle behind another motorcyclist when the lead rider slowed to make a turn on Armstrong Road. Verschage crashed into the other driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was hospitalized with what police said were minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash. They say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.