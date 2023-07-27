Photo of 16-year-old Skyla M. Gritzbach, last seen on July 17 in Geneva. (Photo courtesy of Geneva Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Skyla M. Gritzbach, 16, was last seen on Monday, July 17 at around 3:15 a.m. Gritzbach is described as standing at 5′ 6″, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Gritzbach’s mother lives in Plainville, Connecticut. Gritzbach’s father, who made the call to police to report his daughter missing, believes she may be on her way to her mother’s house.

Anyone with information is asked to call (315) 789-1111.