ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, for shooting a man multiple times outside of a Byrne Dairy earlier this month.

On the morning November 3, Geneva Police responded to the Byrne Dairy in Geneva, located on Castle Street, for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old man inside the business, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was listed in stable condition at the time of the incident.

On Friday, Geneva Police arrested Miguel Angel Valencia, 30, at a correctional facility in Pennsylvania — where police said the suspect went after the shooting.

According to police, Valencia is currently being held at the Ontario County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.