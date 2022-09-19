GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva woman was hospitalized after a car crashed through her living room near Blue Spruce Circle late Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle into an apartment building at 1211 Blue Spruce Circle in the Town of Geneva.

Investigators quickly determined the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape drove straight through and into the living room area east of the apartment complex’s parking lot. A 25-year-old female who was inside the residence at the time of the crash was transported to Geneva General Hospital for injuries.

Ashley Roberts was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and issued a traffic citation for a court appearance at a later date. Officials say the American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.

