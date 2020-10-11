Historic Geneva building sits vacant for years, plans underway to revive

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years ago, a historic Geneva landmark was in danger of being demolished. Fast forward to now – that building, Parrott Hall, is entering the first phase of renovation, and discussions are happening for how it can be used in the future.

Bruce Reisch just wants to tell it’s story. “People look at this and say, ‘Wow what a gorgeous building, what’s the story here?’” He’s been fighting to save it for almost 15 years.

“I would noticed deterioration, water leakage, and just felt if someone doesn’t do something, the building will fall down and have to be demolished,” he said. That’s why he started a committee to save it, called Friends of Parrott Hall.

Reisch said the building sits on land where Native Americans once settled. Well known farmers occupied it in the mid-1800s. When they moved out, the state established an experimental station for agricultural improvements at the building. “The location was ideal, great farmland, central location where transportation was possible, near the canal,” said Reisch.

Reisch said by the 1960s, a new building was built for the experimental station to expand elsewhere, and eventually become what it is known as today – Cornell AgriTech, part of Cornell University’s Life Sciences department.

He said various plans for the building were discussed over the years, but none came to fruition. It was eventually transferred to the hands of the NYS Parks Department. “The state ran into budget problems in 2007 or 2008,” said Reisch.

It wasn’t until an agreement was formed with his coalition, and the state, that offered time to come up with funds for repairing, and plans for the building’s future. Reisch said thanks to donations, fundraising, and a $400,000 dollar grant from the state Environmental Protection Fund – repairs are finally underway.

Friends of Parrott Hall have also partnered with architectural and engineering firms. “Our approach to this work is to always listen to the building – what does this building want to be,” said Clinton Brown, of Clinton Brown Company Architecture. “It needs to be triaged to allow its new use to come into something ready for rehab,” he said.

“It will be a step by step process,” said Reisch. “There will be an initial process to dry out the building, and replace the roof that is so leaky at this stage.”

Reisch said some ideas for it’s future include an outreach science center, a place with educational multimedia presentations, or summer camps for children to learn about the history of the land. Clinton Brown Company Architecture said they are open to any ideas from the public.

“A landmark of such beauty and importance, once its gone, its gone – not coming back,” said Reisch. “This is a chance to save landmark that tells a story, whose story can continue to be told while finding other uses.”

The committee has also worked with the Preservation League of NYS, Geneva Historical Society, Geneva Historic Districts Commission, and the Landmark Society of Western NY.