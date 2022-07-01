GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva resident is set to compete in Jeopardy! on Monday.

Andie Huskie will be spending Independence Day representing the greater Rochester area on the beloved quiz show.

Join the rest of the Rochester region in rooting for this self-proclaimed fly fishing enthusiast at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 8 WROC/CBS.

More on JEOPARDY!

America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience over 20 million viewers,* JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 42 Emmy® Awards, holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Distribution Group, both units of Paramount.