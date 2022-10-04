Geneva police patrol car at the scene of the Public Safety Building. (News 8 WROC Photo)

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department’s Public Safety Building is currently under lockdown, officials confirmed at around noon Tuesday.

The department made the decision after receiving two “suspicious packages” late Tuesday morning. As of 2 p.m. News 8 staff observed Bomb Squad members with the Monroe County Sheriff Office’s beginning efforts to enter the building. An ambulance also arrived on site, according to News 8 staff on scene.

GPD shares the building with the town court. Details are limited at this time.

