ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Geneva Police Department announced a new commemorative badge on Monday.

The new badge honors the legacy of Aeneas McDonnell (McDonald) who according to the GPD was killed in the line of duty on February 19, 1924. They say McDonnell started his career with GPD in 1898 and died from a gunshot wound from stopping an attempted burglary at the New York Central Railroad Station.

In an effort to make the badge historically correct, GPD contacted Historic Geneva who assisted by providing a badge of Officer Elmer Merry who served alongside McDonnell to use as a mold for this commemorative badge.

Officers will be wearing this badge throughout the entire year of 2024 in remembrance of Geneva Police Officer Aeneas McDonnell.